For Belarus’ Protesters, the Battle is for the Long Haul

The inauguration of Belarus President Alexandr Lukashenko following elections widely viewed as rigged has ushered in a new scenario in Belarusian politics. The pressure against the authoritarian president has not diminished as the opposition pledges to continue its protests while many countries refuse recognizing Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus. In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Ricardo Marquina has details from Minsk.

