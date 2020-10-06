Belarus Protesters Face Physical, Social Repression
October 06, 2020 02:35 PM
Since anti-government protests began in Belarus, the number of people who have been the victims of retaliation for publicly coming out against the government of longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko is uncountable. Activists say the repression is taking many forms: Some protesters have suffered physical attacks while others have lost their jobs - they say – in retribution. Ricardo Marquina has more from Minsk in this report narrated by Jonathan Spier.