Europe

Belarus Protesters Face Physical, Social Repression

October 06, 2020 02:35 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 33 MB
1080p | 65 MB
Original | 80 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Since anti-government protests began in Belarus, the number of people who have been the victims of retaliation for publicly coming out against the government of longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko is uncountable. Activists say the repression is taking many forms:  Some protesters have suffered physical attacks while others have lost their jobs - they say – in retribution.  Ricardo Marquina has more from Minsk in this report narrated by Jonathan Spier.

Default Author Profile
By
Ricardo Marquina
Latest Episodes
Related Stories
Belarus Water Cannon
00:00:41

Police Use Water Cannons on Belarus Protesters

People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 4, 2020.
00:02:42

US Lawmakers Pressure Lukashenko Regime as Belarus Protests Hit 2-month Mark

For Belarus’ Protesters, the Battle is for the Long Haul
00:03:09

For Belarus Protesters, Battle is for Long Haul