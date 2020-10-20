Belarus Protesters Torn on How Much Change They Really Want
October 20, 2020 01:07 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Since 1994, Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus under a system of tight control inherited from the former Soviet Union and largely dependent on Russia. His opponents denounce Lukashenko as repressive and want him out, while his supporters point to Belarus’ record of stability and low unemployment as reasons for him to stay. Jonathan Spier narrates this report by Ricardo Marquina in Minsk.
Producer: Henry Hernandez