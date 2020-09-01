Belarusian Opposition Leader Rejects Western Help
September 01, 2020 01:23 PM
The Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has told VOA the country’s political crisis is an “internal affair,” appearing to reject any Western help. In an interview in Vilnius, Lithuania – where she fled after Belarus’ August 9th disputed election – Tsikhanouskaya said she feared for the fate of the protestors on the streets of Belarus. Henry Ridgwell reports.
