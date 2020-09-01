Belarusian Opposition Leader Rejects Western Help

The Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has told VOA the country’s political crisis is an “internal affair,” appearing to reject any Western help. In an interview in Vilnius, Lithuania – where she fled after Belarus’ August 9th disputed election – Tsikhanouskaya said she feared for the fate of the protestors on the streets of Belarus. Henry Ridgwell reports.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Vlad Andreevs, Henry Ridgwell

PRODUCER: Marcus Harton