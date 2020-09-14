Belarusian Opposition Shows Strength as Lukashenko Looks for Kremlin Support
September 14, 2020 04:48 PM
Mass protests continue in Belarus as thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators contest what they insist were rigged August elections to keep longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko in power. The latest weekend demonstrations come as the Belarusian strongman travels to Russia seeking critical support for his regime. For VOA News in Minsk, Charles Maynes reports.