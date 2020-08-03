Benin Journalist's Facebook Post on Sexual Harassment Goes Viral
When a journalist in Benin announced on Facebook that she was “tired” of sexual harassment in the workplace, her post went viral. Angéla Kpeidja has sparked an ongoing discussion in and beyond the West African country’s newsrooms. Now she’s encouraging other women to come forward and help fight the problem. Xavier Fagbohoun reports from Cotonou, Benin.