As Berlin Celebrates Wall Anniversary, Cold War Foes Rearm

On Saturday, Germany celebrates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Built in 1961 by the Communist government of East Germany, the wall was meant to stop the flood of its citizens fleeing to the West. Hundreds were shot dead trying to run across the frontier. Almost three decades later, on the night of November 9, 1989, tens of thousands of people breached the wall and tore it down — seen as a key moment in the demise of the Soviet Union. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from Berlin, hopes that it would bring about peace between East and West have crumbled as fears grow of a new Cold War.

