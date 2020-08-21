Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination, Criticizes Trump’s Coronavirus Response
August 21, 2020 04:52 AM
In accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday, Joe Biden set out to make President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic the central issue in the November election. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on the conclusion of the virtual Democratic National Convention, which also strove to showcase party diversity and unity in opposition to Trump without physically gathering, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Produced by: Barry Unger