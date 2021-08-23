Biden Admin Faces Criticism Amid Looming Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan
August 23, 2021
The Biden administration is vowing to safely evacuate all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan even as the situation at the Kabul airport grows more tense. Evacuations continued Sunday for Americans and Afghans who helped the U.S. military, and the U.S. has ordered commercial airlines to help. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.