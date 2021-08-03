Biden Administration Seeks Repeal of 2002 War Powers Authorization
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told a Senate panel Tuesday that the Biden administration supports repeal of the 2002 congressional authorization for the war in Iraq, saying it is no longer necessary to protect Americans or U.S. national security interests abroad. But some Republican senators expressed concern, saying repeal of the so-called war powers authorization could send the wrong message to adversaries like Iran. VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.