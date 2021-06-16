Biden Administration, US Lawmakers Grapple With Domestic Extremism Threat
June 16, 2021 09:14 PM
The United States faces a growing threat from domestic violent extremists, according to a strategy released this week by the Biden administration. The warning comes as U.S. lawmakers continue to investigate the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump seeking to derail the Electoral College vote count confirming Joe Biden’s presidential victory. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Producer: Katherine Gypson.