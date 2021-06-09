Biden Administration Weighs New Sanctions Against Belarus
June 09, 2021 09:15 PM
The top U.S. envoy to Belarus told U.S. lawmakers Wednesday that the country’s dependence on Russia had significantly increased. The warning came as a U.S. Senate panel considered policy options in response to Belarus’ detention last month of opposition blogger Raman Pratasevich. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
Producer: Katherine Gypson. Camera: Alexei Gorbachev.