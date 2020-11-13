Biden Agenda Depends on Battle for Senate
November 13, 2020 12:35 AM
The balance of power in the U.S. Congress will come down to just two Senate races in one Southern state – Georgia -- where the presidential contest remains too close to call. As VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, those two Senate seats will determine if there is a divided government during President-elect Joe Biden’s first two years.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum Producer: Katherine Gypson