Biden announces key staff as transition begins

U.S. President Donald Trump made two brief appearances Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden announced his administration’s key foreign policy and national security positions. After four years of warnings and preparations, the 2020 presidential election did not see a repeat of 2016, when intelligence officials concluded Russia meddled using a combination of cyberattacks and influence operations. But according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials, as well as analysts, the good news ends there. Those stories and more are on today's International Edition.