Biden Campaigns Amid Trump Impeachment Controversy

Former Vice President Joe Biden called for the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump this week, following allegations the president sought damaging information from Ukraine on Biden and his son. Already a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic field, Biden now finds himself part of the battle between Democrats in Congress and Trump that could eventually lead to a vote on the president's removal. As VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from New Hampshire, the controversy isn't slowing down the Biden campaign.