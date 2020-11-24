US Politics

Biden Chooses Antony Blinken for Secretary of State

November 24, 2020 12:03 AM
President-elect Joe Biden has announced several of his top cabinet picks, naming his long-time close adviser and former deputy secretary of state Antony Blinken as his choice to be the next secretary of state. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more on Blinken, who is known as a staunch supporter of international alliances, human rights and refugees.

Produced by: Barry Unger

Biden Chooses Antony Blinken for Secretary of State
