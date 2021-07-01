USA

Biden Consoles Families of Florida Condo Collapse Victims

July 01, 2021 10:59 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday, where search and rescue teams are working for an eighth day at the site of a partially collapsed condominium building. The bodies of 18 people, including two children, have been pulled from the rubble, and more than 140 people are still missing. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
