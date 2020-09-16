Biden Courts Latino Voters in Florida
September 16, 2020 02:23 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Tuesday to court the Latino vote in this crucial battleground state. VOA’s Brian Padden reports, nationwide, Latino voters still favor Biden over Trump, but recent polls show Biden’s advantage eroding, and Trump now holds a slight lead among Latinos in Florida, due in part to the president’s hardline policies toward Cuba and Venezuela.