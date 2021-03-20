Race in America

Biden Denounces Attacks on Asian Americans

March 20, 2021 12:58 AM
President Joe Biden denounced attacks on Asian Americans after meeting with community leaders in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, following a shooting that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. Incidents of hate against the community have been particularly challenging to combat. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
