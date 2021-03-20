Biden Denounces Attacks on Asian Americans
March 20, 2021 12:58 AM
President Joe Biden denounced attacks on Asian Americans after meeting with community leaders in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, following a shooting that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. Incidents of hate against the community have been particularly challenging to combat. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.