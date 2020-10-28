Biden Deploys Obama to Campaign, Trump Sends His Children
October 28, 2020 10:03 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Days before the November 3 election, the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their last pitch to voters, sending high-profile surrogates including former President Barack Obama and the Trump family children. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
Produced by: Bakhtiyar Zamanov