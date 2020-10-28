2020 USA Votes

Biden Deploys Obama to Campaign, Trump Sends His Children

October 28, 2020 10:03 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 32 MB
1080p | 64 MB
Original | 200 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Days before the November 3 election, the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their last pitch to voters, sending high-profile surrogates including former President Barack Obama and the Trump family children. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
Produced by: Bakhtiyar Zamanov 
 

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 10:08 PM
Russia: Peril and Poison
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Russia: Peril and Poison
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 09:03 PM
Pompeo Calls China ‘Predator’ as He Tours South Asia
Pompeo Calls China ‘Predator’ as He Tours South Asia
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 08:28 PM
Surging Blasphemy Cases Raise Concern in Pakistan
Surging Blasphemy Cases Raise Concern in Pakistan
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 07:26 PM
Libyan Investigators Find More Mass Graves in Recaptured City
Libyan Investigators Find More Mass Graves in Recaptured City
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 07:14 PM
Unlike 2016, Many Russians Tuning Out US Elections
Unlike 2016, Many Russians Tuning Out US Elections