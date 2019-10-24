US Politics

Biden Holds Lead in Democratic Race, For Now 

October 24, 2019 03:54 AM
A new CNN poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 15-point lead over his rivals in the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.  Other recent polls have shown a closer race between Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders trailing in third place.  As VOA National correspondent Jim Malone reports, Warren’s rise in the polls has also brought greater scrutiny from her rivals.

Jim Malone
Jim Malone
