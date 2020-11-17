Biden: "More people may die" without presidential transition
November 17, 2020 12:05 PM
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden issued a warning that more Americans may die as the Trump administration still refuses the acknowledge the results of the 2020 election and begin the process of transitioning to the next administration. Plus, Peru's new president, protests in Thailand, and the WHO takes aim at cervical cancer.