Biden Orders Review to Shore Up US Supply Chain Resiliency
February 24, 2021 10:22 PM
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday for a government review of global supply chains and potential US vulnerabilities in key industries, including computer chips, electric vehicle batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals used in electronics. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.