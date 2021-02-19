Biden Pledges $4B to WHO’s COVAX Vaccine Cooperative
February 19, 2021 06:13 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden pledged $4 billion to the World Health Organization’s COVAX plan designed to help provide COVID-19 vaccines for 92 low- and middle-income economies around the world. During Friday’s virtual G-7 and the Munich Security Conference, Biden championed U.S. involvement in international alliances. VOA’s Patsy Widakuswara has more.