COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Pledges $4B to WHO’s COVAX Vaccine Cooperative

February 19, 2021 06:13 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 14 MB
720p | 28 MB
1080p | 57 MB
Original | 171 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged $4 billion to the World Health Organization’s COVAX plan designed to help provide COVID-19 vaccines for 92 low- and middle-income economies around the world. During Friday’s virtual G-7 and the Munich Security Conference, Biden championed U.S. involvement in international alliances. VOA’s Patsy Widakuswara has more.

 
 
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 04:47 PM
Serving the Community
Serving the Community (VOA Connect Ep 162)
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 04:46 PM
Kansas Art Community
Kansas Art Community
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 04:45 PM
Feeding the Soul
Feeding the Soul
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 04:45 PM
A Road to Recovery
A Road to Recovery
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 04:44 PM
Talking Offline
Talking Offline