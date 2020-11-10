2020 USA Votes

Biden Presidency Will Face Historic Challenges

November 10, 2020 06:12 AM
After winning a close election, President-Elect Joe Biden now shifts focus to governing a deeply divided nation that is grappling with a deadly pandemic and a struggling economy. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that for the incoming moderate Democratic president, success will likely hinge on both finding common ground with conservative Republicans while maintaining support from progressives in his own party.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
