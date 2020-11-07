2020 USA Votes

Biden Projects Confidence as Lead Increases in Key States

November 07, 2020 05:37 AM
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stopped short of declaring victory as he spoke from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Friday night but projected confidence as votes continue to be tallied in key battleground states. VOA’s Penny Dixon voices this update from White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara.
Producer: Kim Weeks

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
