South & Central Asia

Biden to Pull All US Troops Out of Afghanistan Before September 11 

April 14, 2021 01:50 AM
President Joe Biden is set to announce in a speech Wednesday that the United States will withdraw all of its forces from Afghanistan before this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks that triggered America’s longest war. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story.

Camera:  Ahmadullah Archiwal 

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
