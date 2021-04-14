Biden Reaches Out to Putin Amid Ukraine Tensions
April 14, 2021 09:27 PM
President Joe Biden has offered to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in a third country while at the same time warning Moscow amid a massive buildup of Russian troops that any aggression against Ukraine will have consequences. VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Contributor: Luliia Larmolenko, Ukrainian Service