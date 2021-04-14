Europe

Biden Reaches Out to Putin Amid Ukraine Tensions

April 14, 2021 09:27 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 36 MB
1080p | 67 MB
Original | 214 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

President Joe Biden has offered to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in a third country while at the same time warning Moscow amid a massive buildup of Russian troops that any aggression against Ukraine will have consequences. VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Contributor: Luliia Larmolenko, Ukrainian Service

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 08:39 PM
China, Russia Top Threats to US in Intel Assessment
China, Russia Top Threats to US in Intel Assessment
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 04:25 PM
VOA Our Voices 303: Maternal Health During A Pandemic
VOA Our Voices 303: Maternal Health During A Pandemic
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 03:53 PM
South African Telecom App Helps Gender-Based Violence Survivors
South African Telecom App Helps Gender-Based Violence Survivors
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 02:53 PM
Plugged In-Vaccines and Immunization - Episode 166
Plugged In-Vaccines and Immunization
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 02:30 PM
Straight Talk Africa
Shaka Ssali, host of Straight Talk Africa.