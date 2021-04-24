USA

Biden Recognizes Armenian Genocide

April 24, 2021 05:09 PM
President Joe Biden has recognized that the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago was genocide. As VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, with the White House statement Saturday, Biden became the first American president to do so. VOA's Armenian Service, VOA's Turkish Service and Bojan Klima contributed to this report.

Camera: Dilge Timocin,  Aram Avetisyan.

 

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
