US Politics

Biden Remains Atop a Shifting Democratic Field

July 11, 2019 12:58 AM
Biden Remains Atop a Shifting Democratic Field video player.
Embed

The Democratic presidential field continues to shift as one candidate drops out and another joins a crowded group hoping to oust President Donald Trump from office next year. Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the leading contender but finds himself fending off increasingly strong challenges from two senators—Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. VOA national correspondent Jim Malone has more on the shifting sands of the Democratic race from Washington.
 

Latest Episodes
July 11, 2019
After Leaked Cables Draw President Trump’s Ire, Career UK Diplomat to US Resigns Early From Post
World Women's cup
July 10, 2019
IS Operatives Arrested in Kabul Amid Fears of Rising Extremism
IS Kabul University
July 10, 2019
Walkout: 100s of Released Migrants in Libya Call for Resettlement
Walkout: 100s of Released Migrants in Libya Call for Resettlement
July 10, 2019
Nigerian Businesses Assess Future Impact of New Continental Trade Deal
Nigerian Businesses Assess Future Impact of New Continental Trade Deal
July 10, 2019
Hong Kong Protest Movement Grapples with Suicides
Hong Kong Protest Movement Grapples with Suicides