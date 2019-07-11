Biden Remains Atop a Shifting Democratic Field
July 11, 2019 08:37 AM
Biden Remains Atop a Shifting Democratic Field
The Democratic presidential field continues to shift as one candidate drops out and another joins an already crowded group hoping to oust President Donald Trump from office next year. Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the leading contender but finds himself fending off increasingly strong challenges from two senators—Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the shifting sands of the Democratic race from Washington.