US Politics

Biden Remains Atop a Shifting Democratic Field

July 11, 2019 08:37 AM
Biden Remains Atop a Shifting Democratic Field video player.
Embed

The Democratic presidential field continues to shift as one candidate drops out and another joins an already crowded group hoping to oust President Donald Trump from office next year.  Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the leading contender but finds himself fending off increasingly strong challenges from two senators—Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the shifting sands of the Democratic race from Washington.

Latest Episodes
July 11, 2019
Foam-Fighting: A New Take on Historical Re-Enactment
Foam-Fighting: A New Take on Historical Re-Enactment
July 11, 2019
Uber's Expansion in West Africa Faces Hurdles
Uber's Expansion in West Africa Faces Hurdles
July 11, 2019
Rising Sea Levels Threaten Welsh Seaside Town
Rising Sea Levels Threaten Welsh Seaside Town
July 11, 2019
Labor Secretary Defends His 2008 Plea Deal With Billionaire Sex Offender
Labor Secretary Defends His 2008 Plea Deal With Billionaire Sex Offender
July 11, 2019
Fans Celebrate US Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Win at New York Parade
Fans Celebrate US Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Win at New York Parade