Immigration

Biden Reviewing Trump’s Immigration Policies

February 03, 2021 12:01 AM
President Joe Biden signed a series of immigration actions on Tuesday to reunite migrant children with their parents, reform the asylum process for Central American migrants and review Trump’s immigration policies. Pro-immigration activists were pleased but said they will press for even more dramatic steps. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

 

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
