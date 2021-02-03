Biden Reviewing Trump’s Immigration Policies
February 03, 2021 12:01 AM
President Joe Biden signed a series of immigration actions on Tuesday to reunite migrant children with their parents, reform the asylum process for Central American migrants and review Trump’s immigration policies. Pro-immigration activists were pleased but said they will press for even more dramatic steps. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.