Biden Revokes Restrictions on Women’s Reproductive Rights
January 29, 2021 12:45 AM
President Joe Biden reversed several Trump administration health care policies Thursday, including one that restricted access to abortion both inside and outside the United States. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story on what Biden’s actions may mean for women’s reproductive rights around the world.
