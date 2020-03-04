Biden, Sanders in Two-Man Contest; Bloomberg Drops Out

The race for the Democratic presidential nomination has consolidated from a once-crowded field with more than 20 candidates into essentially a two-man contest after big wins Tuesday by former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden took nine states, including the delegate-rich state of Texas. Sanders won three states and early polls show he has a commanding lead in California, the top prize in the contest. Meanwhile, Michael Bloomberg quit the Democratic race Wednesday, after a poor showing. VOA's Mike O'Sullivan has more on the Super Tuesday results.