Biden, Sanders in Two-Man Contest; Bloomberg Drops Out

March 04, 2020 01:53 PM
The race for the Democratic presidential nomination has consolidated from a once-crowded field with more than 20 candidates into essentially a two-man contest after big wins Tuesday by former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden took nine states, including the delegate-rich state of Texas.  Sanders won three states and early polls show he has a commanding lead in California, the top prize in the contest. Meanwhile, Michael Bloomberg quit the Democratic race Wednesday, after a poor showing.  VOA's Mike O'Sullivan has more on the Super Tuesday results.

Mike O'Sullivan
