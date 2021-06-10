USA

Biden Says US Will Donate 500 Million COVID Vaccines to World

June 10, 2021 08:19 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 28 MB
1080p | 59 MB
Original | 207 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On Thursday, the eve of the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, U.S. President Joe Biden formally announced what had been disclosed a day earlier — that his administration would donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 92 low- and middle-income countries. Here’s the latest from White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara, who is traveling with the president.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 07:09 PM
Afghan Sikh: Khost Hindus and Sikhs Would Return If Peace Returned to Afghanistan
Afghan Sikh: Khost Hindus and Sikhs Would Return If Peace Returned to Afghanistan
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 05:09 PM
Restrictions Lift as COVID-19 Deaths and Cases Fall in Washington
Restrictions Lift as COVID-19 Deaths and Cases Fall in Washington
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 03:47 PM
Turkish, US Presidents Set for Pivotal Meeting
Turkish, US Presidents Set for Pivotal Meeting
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 03:37 PM
NASA Sends Squids into Space, Soccer Star Talks Game with Orbiting Astronaut
This Week’s Space News
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 01:53 PM
Europe, US Warn About Russian Campaign to Discredit Western COVID Vaccines
Europe, US Warn About Russian Campaign to Discredit Western COVID Vaccines