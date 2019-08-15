Biden Still Leads Democratic Pack, Despite Doubts
August 15, 2019 04:40 AM
Opinion polls show that former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead the large pack of Democratic presidential contenders for 2020. But concerns about Biden's age and his habit of making verbal gaffes have some Democrats questioning whether he would be the best candidate to go up against President Donald Trump next year. VOA national correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington on Biden's status as the Democratic Party frontrunner.