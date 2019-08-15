US Politics

Biden Still Leads Democratic Pack, Despite Doubts

August 15, 2019 04:40 AM
Biden Still Leads Democratic Pack, Despite Doubts video player.
Embed

Opinion polls show that former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead the large pack of Democratic presidential contenders for 2020. But concerns about Biden's age and his habit of making verbal gaffes have some Democrats questioning whether he would be the best candidate to go up against President Donald Trump next year. VOA national correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington on Biden's status as the Democratic Party frontrunner.
 

Latest Episodes
August 15, 2019
Five Years After Ferguson, States Rein in Punishment of the Poor
Five Years After Ferguson, States Rein In Punishment of the Poor
August 15, 2019
Guatemala's President-Elect Seeks Changes to Immigration Agreement with US
Guatemala's President-Elect Seeks Changes to Immigration Agreement with US
August 15, 2019
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
August 15, 2019
Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control
Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control
August 15, 2019
Worth of a Girl: VOA Looks at Devastating Effects of Child Marriage
Worth of a Girl: VOA Looks at Devastating Effects of Child Marriage