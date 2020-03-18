US Politics

Biden Tightens Grip on Democratic Nomination with 3 More Primary Victories

March 18, 2020 06:07 PM
Former vice president Joe Biden now appears to be on a glide path to the Democratic Party's presidential nomination after convincing victories Tuesday in three state primaries, in Arizona, Florida and Illinois. Biden has been on a massive winning streak in recent weeks over his remaining rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The Sanders campaign says the senator will now reassess his campaign in conversations with supporters. VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.

Jim Malone
