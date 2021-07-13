Biden Urges Passing of Voting Rights Law but Offers No Strategy
July 13, 2021 11:55 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden was in Philadelphia Tuesday to urge the passing of voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress, but he did not outline a path to overcome Republican opposition. The speech came as Republicans in state legislatures sought to pass measures restricting access to voting. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
