Biden: US on Track to Complete Evacuations by August 31 Deadline

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States will complete its mission of evacuating Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline. While the pace of evacuations has accelerated, U.S. lawmakers remain concerned about the threat posed by the Taliban and Islamic State in Khorasan, and by the lack of U.S. preparation for the chaos unfolding in Kabul. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Mary Cieslak