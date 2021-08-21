Biden Vows to Bring Americans Home from Afghanistan
August 21, 2021 03:55 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Amid intense criticism of his administration’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden spoke Friday about ramping up evacuation efforts for Americans as well as the thousands of stranded Afghans desperate to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.