US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Biden Vows to Bring Americans Home from Afghanistan

August 21, 2021 03:55 AM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 19 MB
720p | 41 MB
1080p | 77 MB
Original | 85 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Amid intense criticism of his administration’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden spoke Friday about ramping up evacuation efforts for Americans as well as the thousands of stranded Afghans desperate to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes