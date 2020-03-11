Biden Wins Michigan Primary, Cementing Democratic Nomination Lead

US Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden has cemented his status as frontrunner in the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, with wins in party preference votes in key states Tuesday. Biden won in Missouri, Idaho and Mississippi, and scored a decisive victory over rival Sen. Bernie Sanders in the crucial Michigan vote.  Mike O’Sullivan reports, the two were locked in a tie in Washington State as votes were being counted.

Mike O'Sullivan
