Biden’s Challenge: Keeping Up Momentum

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading in the polls over incumbent President Donald Trump but must rally and unite his party’s progressive wing while appealing to the broader electorate if he hopes to win November’s presidential election. The continuing coronavirus pandemic makes traditional campaigning difficult, and Biden campaign officials now say he will not travel to his party’s convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to accept the presidential nomination. VOA’s Mike O’Sullivan reports on the strengths and vulnerabilities of the man Democrats hope will win the White House.

Produced by: Mike O’Sullivan