Biden’s First 100 Days: Transatlantic Alliances Renewed, as Russia Tests New President

April 27, 2021 03:59 PM
With this week marking 100 days of Joe Biden’s U.S. presidency, European allies are noting the change in the key relationship with Washington.  Henry Ridgwell reports from London on how the new administration is being viewed from across the Atlantic. 

Camera:  Henry Ridgwell, Ricardo Marquina Montañana 

Produced by:  Barry Unger 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
