Biden’s First 100 Days: Transatlantic Alliances Renewed, as Russia Tests New President
April 27, 2021 03:59 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
With this week marking 100 days of Joe Biden’s U.S. presidency, European allies are noting the change in the key relationship with Washington. Henry Ridgwell reports from London on how the new administration is being viewed from across the Atlantic.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell, Ricardo Marquina Montañana
Produced by: Barry Unger