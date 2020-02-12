US Politics

Billionaire Bloomberg Campaigns as Moderate Alternative to Splintered Democrats 

February 12, 2020 07:18 PM
Embed

Splintered results for Democratic presidential contenders from the first two state nominating contests have further muddled the race and divided the moderate wing of the party. With no clear front-runner, some see an opening for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's media-driven campaign for the nomination.  VOA’s Brian Padden reports on the billionaire businessman’s unconventional strategy.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 17:16
Live Brain Donations to Help Scientists Treat Epilepsy
Live Brain Donations to Help Scientists Treat Epilepsy
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 16:50
US Convoy Attacked by Pro-Government Militia in Northeast Syria
US Convoy Attacked by Pro-Government Militia in Northeast Syria
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 15:55
No Cop on the Au Pair Beat
No Cop on the Au Pair Beat
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 15:54
Au Pairs: The High Price of a 'Cultural Exchange'
Au Pairs: The High Price of a 'Cultural Exchange'
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 15:52
Recruited, Rejected, Deported: When Disputes Arise, Au Pairs Have Few Rights
Recruited, Rejected, Deported: When Disputes Arise, Au Pairs Have Few Rights