Billionaire Investor Joins Democratic Presidential Race

November 26, 2019 06:16 PM
The crowded field of U.S. Democratic presidential hopefuls added a new name this week, when former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg officially joined the race on Sunday. VOA's Ardita Dunellari reports the 77-year old billionaire investor and philanthropist has name recognition and millions of dollars of his own fortune for campaign spending, but polls show the political moderate who once ran as a Republican faces skepticism among some Democrats.

Ardita Dunellari
