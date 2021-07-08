Science & Health

Billionaires Gear Up for Space as the Arab World Names First Female Astronaut 

July 08, 2021 03:46 PM
It seems Richard Branson, and not Jeff Bezos, will be the first billionaire in space.  Plus, a new robot could make work safer on the International Space Station, while the UAE names its first female astronaut.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the Week in Space.

Camera:  AP/NASA/EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY (ESA)/REUTERS/VIRGIN GALACTIC/SPACE X/GSMA/ESA 

Produced by : Arash Arabasadi  

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
