Billionaires Gear Up for Space as the Arab World Names First Female Astronaut
July 08, 2021 03:46 PM
It seems Richard Branson, and not Jeff Bezos, will be the first billionaire in space. Plus, a new robot could make work safer on the International Space Station, while the UAE names its first female astronaut. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the Week in Space.
