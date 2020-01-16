US Politics

Black Democrats Hold Sway in SC Presidential Primary 

January 16, 2020 03:29 PM
South Carolina will be the fourth U.S. state to hold a presidential nominating contest in 2020 and the first in which African Americans constitute a major portion of the electorate. Statewide polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading a crowded Democratic field competing to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. VOA’s Chris Simkins traveled to South Carolina to gauge black voter sentiment ahead of the February 29th primary election.

Chris Simkins
By
