Race in America

Black Lives Matter Activists Cautiously Optimistic About Biden Presidency

January 28, 2021 04:54 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 39 MB
1080p | 72 MB
Original | 218 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

2020 saw a wave of protests in the U.S. denouncing police brutality and demanding social justice during the final year of the Trump administration. Esha Sarai spoke with activists, protesters and organizers across the country about the future of the movement with a Democrat in the White House.

Producer: Esha Sarai. Cameras: Natasha Mozgovaya, Esha Sarai. 

 
 
Esha Sarai
By
Esha Sarai
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 12:04 PM
India’s Farm Protests Highlight Youth Unemployment
India’s Farm Protests Highlight Youth Unemployment
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 29, 2021
A54 January 30
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 90
RC 90
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 12:45 AM
Biden Revokes Restrictions on Women’s Reproductive Rights
Biden Revokes Restrictions on Women’s Reproductive Rights
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 02:27 AM
Operation 'Lost Angels' Targets US Sex Traffickers
Law Enforcement, Social Agencies Address Child Trafficking