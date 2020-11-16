Blackfeet Boxing Documentary Casts Light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
November 16, 2020 10:21 AM
“Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible” is a documentary that shows how Native American women at the Blackfeet reservation in Browning, Montana, take up boxing to defend themselves from abduction, rape and domestic abuse – an epidemic in Native American communities. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.
Camera and Produced by: Penelope Poulou