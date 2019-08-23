Blasts Injure 120 Civilians This Week in Eastern Afghanistan
August 23, 2019 09:04 PM
Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, a stronghold of Islamic State's Khursan branch, was hit with more than a dozen bomb blasts recently, wounding more than 120 people, including 30 children. Among those children was Basharyar, who fled Afghanistan with his family years ago to neighboring Pakistan. VOA's Zia Urahman Hasrat reports from Nangarhar.